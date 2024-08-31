WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,934,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XLG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

