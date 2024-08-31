WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Applied Materials by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,110. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.26. 7,313,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

