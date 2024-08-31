Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insider Sells $904,261.97 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WAL opened at $81.67 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

