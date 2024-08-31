Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 315 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $19,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.1 %

Western Digital stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.