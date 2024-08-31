Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.82% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $150,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

