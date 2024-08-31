WHY (WHY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WHY (WHY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. WHY has a market capitalization of $97.37 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WHY has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,868,666.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

