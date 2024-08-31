William Blair Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

