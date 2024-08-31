William Blair Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,436 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

