William Douglas Toler Acquires 100,000 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

