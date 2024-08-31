Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 5,477 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $581,493.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 921,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,860,817.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

