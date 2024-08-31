Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $370.46

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.46 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 380.20 ($5.01). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 378 ($4.98), with a volume of 8,198 shares.

Wilmington Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £342.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

