Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

