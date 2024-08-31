Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,104,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.