Wolf Group Capital Advisors Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:EZU opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

