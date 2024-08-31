Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes $309,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,543.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVO opened at $139.16 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

