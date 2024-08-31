Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $550.46

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 550.46 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($8.27). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 608 ($8.02), with a volume of 156,432 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WKP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.25) to GBX 595 ($7.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.57) to GBX 700 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 610.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.78), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($27,986.68). In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £21,222.30 ($27,986.68). Also, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £1,147.74 ($1,513.57). Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

