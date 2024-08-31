WP Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.