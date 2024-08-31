WP Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 114,623 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

VRTX traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,899. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.