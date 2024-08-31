WP Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $934.68. 520,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $850.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

