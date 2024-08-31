WP Advisors LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

