WP Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

