Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.98 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $13.74 billion and $20.98 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.15933837 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $21,048,738.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

