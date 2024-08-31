Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

