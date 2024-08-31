YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $216.66 million and approximately $1.29 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99331489 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

