Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OUT opened at $17.04 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.