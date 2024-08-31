Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.46. 1,584,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,656. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

