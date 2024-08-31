Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 31st

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

