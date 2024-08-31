Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after buying an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after buying an additional 1,078,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $164,224,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,813. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,037. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.