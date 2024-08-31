Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUMZ

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $562.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $29.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.