10,220 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 296,515 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

