10,617 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

