12,550 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 193.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,103 shares of company stock worth $7,981,345 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

