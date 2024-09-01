15,000 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Acquired by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,529,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RUM stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

