18,344 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,304. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

