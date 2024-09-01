2,411 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

