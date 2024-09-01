25,345 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $288.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

