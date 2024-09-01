26,708 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.90. 29,362,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,170,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

