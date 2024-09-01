26,800 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $109.28. 2,024,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

