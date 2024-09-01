2,700 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Wayfair makes up 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,669. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

