3,221 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

