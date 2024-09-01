32,777 Shares in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

