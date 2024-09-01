38,157 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Retireful LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,748,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KBE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 1,501,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

