3,990 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,219. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

