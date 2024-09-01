4,551 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 151,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.