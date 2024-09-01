49,176 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHD opened at $12.33 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.