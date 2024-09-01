5,215 Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TORM by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TORM by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

