5,721 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

