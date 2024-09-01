600 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chemed by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chemed by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 6,288.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Trading Up 1.1 %

CHE stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.17. 58,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,815 shares of company stock worth $3,822,828. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

