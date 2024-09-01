6,935 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 386,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

