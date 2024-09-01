762 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,256. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

